Agio Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Agio Paper & Industries reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.18 -100 00.30 -100 OPM %044.44 -0-30.00 - PBDT-0.38-0.16 -138 -1.52-1.00 -52 PBT-0.39-0.18 -117 -1.58-1.08 -46 NP-0.39-0.18 -117 -1.58-1.08 -46

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

