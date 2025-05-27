AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit rises 11.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.61% to Rs 85.07 crore

Net profit of AB Cotspin India rose 11.64% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.61% to Rs 85.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.39% to Rs 10.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 298.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

85.0776.22298.18255.778.699.0110.1010.346.004.9822.4718.303.582.4713.688.452.111.8910.216.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News