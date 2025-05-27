Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit rises 11.64% in the March 2025 quarter

AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit rises 11.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 11.61% to Rs 85.07 crore

Net profit of AB Cotspin India rose 11.64% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.61% to Rs 85.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.39% to Rs 10.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 298.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales85.0776.22 12 298.18255.77 17 OPM %8.699.01 -10.1010.34 - PBDT6.004.98 20 22.4718.30 23 PBT3.582.47 45 13.688.45 62 NP2.111.89 12 10.216.70 52

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

