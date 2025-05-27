Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 49.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 49.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 32.07% to Rs 1046.40 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience rose 49.27% to Rs 143.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.07% to Rs 1046.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 792.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.30% to Rs 568.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 740.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 5473.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5106.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1046.40792.30 32 5473.405106.20 7 OPM %16.3212.29 -12.6018.74 - PBDT202.20121.30 67 792.301015.40 -22 PBT167.90105.40 59 707.40941.40 -25 NP143.3096.00 49 568.00740.50 -23

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

