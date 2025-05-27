Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 49.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.07% to Rs 1046.40 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience rose 49.27% to Rs 143.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.07% to Rs 1046.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 792.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.30% to Rs 568.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 740.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 5473.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5106.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

