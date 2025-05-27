Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 14.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 14.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.92% to Rs 302.89 crore

Net profit of Munjal Showa rose 14.07% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 302.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 294.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.17% to Rs 28.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.63% to Rs 1250.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1172.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales302.89294.29 3 1250.451172.73 7 OPM %2.372.29 -1.351.32 - PBDT15.7712.86 23 47.1749.86 -5 PBT12.829.81 31 35.1637.57 -6 NP8.927.82 14 28.8730.77 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 49.27% in the March 2025 quarter

AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit rises 11.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 79.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Jiya Eco-Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story