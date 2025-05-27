Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 14.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.92% to Rs 302.89 crore

Net profit of Munjal Showa rose 14.07% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 302.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 294.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.17% to Rs 28.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.63% to Rs 1250.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1172.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

302.89294.291250.451172.732.372.291.351.3215.7712.8647.1749.8612.829.8135.1637.578.927.8228.8730.77

