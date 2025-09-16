Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agriculture sector growing at impressive pace

Agriculture sector growing at impressive pace

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that agriculture in the country is growing at 3.7%, the highest in the world, thanks to the hard work of our farmers and scientists, and the governments farmer-friendly policies. Shivraj Singh emphasised that the Centre and the states are united, and for our nation, our people, and our farmers, we will continue working together with full strength as their welfare is paramount. Singh further said that weather is no longer predictable, hence more and more farmers should be covered under crop insurance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Transrail Lighting secures Rs 421-cr orders; FY26 inflows cross Rs 3,500 cr

Concord Control gains after arm bags order worth Rs 19 cr

Sanghvi Movers gains after arm secures Rs 292-cr renewable order

John Cockerill wins work order of Rs 80 cr from Tata Steel

IZMO surges on breakthrough in high-power motor control technology

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story