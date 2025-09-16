Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Cockerill wins work order of Rs 80 cr from Tata Steel

John Cockerill wins work order of Rs 80 cr from Tata Steel

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
John Cockerill India has received a work order from Tata Steel for engineering, design, manufacture and supply of Pickling and ARP plants to be installed at the Jamshedpur (Tinplate Division), Jharkhand location of Tata Steel and also the supervision of erection and commissioning of the Pickling and ARP plants. The total value of contract is around Rs 80 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

