IZMO surges on breakthrough in high-power motor control technology

IZMO hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 919.25 after its division, izmomicro, announced a breakthrough in high-performance motor control technology aimed at industrial automation, electric vehicles, and next-generation energy applications.The company unveiled a Galvanic Isolated Hex Bridge Inverter with integrated controller and drivers for three-phase Servo/BLDC motors. The system can deliver 100 amps of continuous current at 48 VDC while ensuring galvanic isolation for enhanced safety and reliability. Built as a compact BLDC motor controller, it caters to applications in robotics, aerospace, defense, and EVs.
The inverter has already been shipped to a major public sector manufacturer, validating its real-world performance. Sanjay Soni, managing director of IZMO, said the milestone underlined Indias growing capability to design globally competitive power electronics solutions.
izmomicro, which is rapidly emerging as a leading R&D center in semiconductor packaging and system design, is now planning to expand its manufacturing capacity to meet demand from automotive, automation, and energy industries.
The development comes as Indias EV sector is projected to grow at a 49% CAGR between 2023 and 2030, with motor controllers seen as a critical enabling technology.
IZMO is a global provider of automotive digital retail solutions. It operates three synergistic divisions izmomicro, which offers semiconductor packaging and design solutions; izmocars, which delivers automotive content, digital retail platforms, and virtual reality; and FrogData, which provides AI-driven analytics and decision-making tools for automotive dealerships.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of IZMO declined 0.50% to Rs 6 crore while net sales rose 18.77% to Rs 56.51 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
