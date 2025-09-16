Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting secures Rs 421-cr orders; FY26 inflows cross Rs 3,500 cr

Transrail Lighting secures Rs 421-cr orders; FY26 inflows cross Rs 3,500 cr

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Transrail Lighting announced that it has secured fresh orders worth Rs 421 crore, including a major transmission line contract in a new African market.

With these additions, the companys FY26 order inflows have crossed Rs 3,500 crore as of August 2025, reflecting a 78% year-on-year growth.

Commenting on the development, Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, said, We are pleased to announce our expansion into a new African market with a large transmission line order. Along with other recent international T&D and Poles & Lighting orders, our inflows have now surpassed Rs 3,500 crore in FY26, delivering 78% Y-o-Y growth. These wins highlight our diversified capabilities and growing global presence, and we remain committed to efficient execution and stakeholder value creation.

Transrail Lighting is a leading turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with a primary focus on power transmission and distribution business, with 4 decades of experience in construction and manufacturing.

The companys consolidated net profit increased by 105% to Rs 106 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 52 crore in Q1 FY25. The company declared revenue of Rs 1,660 crore, a growth of 81% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Transrail Lighting fell 0.73% to Rs 793.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

