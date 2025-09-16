Transrail Lighting secures Rs 421-cr orders; FY26 inflows cross Rs 3,500 cr

Transrail Lighting announced that it has secured fresh orders worth Rs 421 crore, including a major transmission line contract in a new African market.

With these additions, the companys FY26 order inflows have crossed Rs 3,500 crore as of August 2025, reflecting a 78% year-on-year growth.

Commenting on the development, Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, said, We are pleased to announce our expansion into a new African market with a large transmission line order. Along with other recent international T&D and Poles & Lighting orders, our inflows have now surpassed Rs 3,500 crore in FY26, delivering 78% Y-o-Y growth. These wins highlight our diversified capabilities and growing global presence, and we remain committed to efficient execution and stakeholder value creation.