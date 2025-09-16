Concord Control gains after arm bags order worth Rs 19 cr

Concord Control Systems added 2.66% to Rs 2,679.90 after the company's associate arm, Progota India Private Limited has received first order for Kavach 4.0 worth Rs 19.45 crore from South Central Railway, Secunderabad.

The order entails design, development, supply, installation, trial and commissioning of on-board Kavach equipment in locomotives and trackside Kavach equipment of South Central Railway. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The said order will enable the beginning of large-scale implementation opportunities in advanced railway safety. With this order completion, the company will become one of the few railway companies to have a fully developed Kavach to supply to Indian railways.

Concords next-generation Kavach system has successfully advanced through the Indian Railways stringent approval journey, covering product approval, initial SiL4 third-party certification. Approximately 70% of the demanding SiL4 certification process has already been completed, with the remaining stages scheduled to align with upcoming trials. Nitin Jain, joint managing director, Concord Control Systems, said, This field order is not just a validation of our engineering capabilities but also a stepping stone for scaling our Kavach deployment across the Indian Railways network. We are confident that our fully in-house developed system will set new benchmarks for safety, reliability, and self reliance in railway technology.