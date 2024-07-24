ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 94.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.60% to Rs 1640.69 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities rose 94.55% to Rs 526.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 270.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.60% to Rs 1640.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 934.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1640.69934.3169.1561.13744.14386.68707.53364.37526.91270.84

