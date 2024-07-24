Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 27.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 757.93 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 27.51% to Rs 27.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 757.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 749.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales757.93749.59 1 OPM %7.365.38 -PBDT42.4529.94 42 PBT26.8115.17 77 NP27.3021.41 28

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

