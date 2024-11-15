Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 29.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.19% to Rs 1011.48 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 29.78% to Rs 38.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.19% to Rs 1011.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 901.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1011.48901.557.269.9369.3986.5352.8273.9638.6755.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News