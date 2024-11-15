Praveg consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 124.09% to Rs 31.44 crore

Net profit of Praveg declined 33.33% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 124.09% to Rs 31.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.31.4414.0320.4827.588.694.382.312.121.402.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News