Praveg consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 124.09% to Rs 31.44 crore

Net profit of Praveg declined 33.33% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 124.09% to Rs 31.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales31.4414.03 124 OPM %20.4827.58 -PBDT8.694.38 98 PBT2.312.12 9 NP1.402.10 -33

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

