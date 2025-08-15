Ahluwalia Contracts (India) standalone net profit rises 67.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.30% to Rs 1004.88 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 67.03% to Rs 51.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.30% to Rs 1004.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 919.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1004.88919.358.596.5890.2056.4869.4641.4751.1130.60

