Ahluwalia Contracts Q4 PAT soars to Rs 200 cr

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
The civil construction company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 199.80 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 72.16 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 34.83% year on year to Rs 1,163.66 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax soared to Rs 269.05 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 as compared to Rs 97.68 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

The company's revenue from Contract Work stood at Rs 1,162.31 crore (up 34.95% YoY) while income from Investment Property was at Rs 1.34 crore (down 24.16% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated profit soared 93.23% to Rs 374.83 crore on 35.83% increase in revenue 3,855.3 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Re 0.50 per share for the financial year ended 2024, subject to the approval of members.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) tumbled 9.35% to Rs 1,230.80 on the BSE.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

