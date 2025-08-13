Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 13.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.45% to Rs 307.91 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 13.98% to Rs 45.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.45% to Rs 307.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 340.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.307.91340.0617.0718.1164.1673.5661.9671.2245.8953.35

