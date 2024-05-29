Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aimco Pesticides reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aimco Pesticides reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Sales decline 11.64% to Rs 36.68 crore

Net Loss of Aimco Pesticides reported to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.64% to Rs 36.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 207.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 206.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.6841.51 -12 207.22206.19 0 OPM %-10.77-9.30 --3.611.26 - PBDT-4.00-5.43 26 -9.050.81 PL PBT-5.09-6.38 20 -13.33-2.80 -376 NP-3.83-4.75 19 -10.05-2.19 -359

