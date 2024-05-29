Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sayaji Hotels consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales decline 21.18% to Rs 33.76 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels rose 16.76% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.18% to Rs 33.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.13% to Rs 14.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 111.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales33.7642.83 -21 111.76114.98 -3 OPM %36.0528.23 -29.6928.81 - PBDT12.2612.43 -1 30.6533.46 -8 PBT9.249.87 -6 19.2223.35 -18 NP8.016.86 17 14.3435.09 -59

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

