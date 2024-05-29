Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries consolidated net profit rises 3703.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Zenith Steel Pipes &amp; Industries consolidated net profit rises 3703.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 40.95% to Rs 43.06 crore

Net profit of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries rose 3703.85% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.95% to Rs 43.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 143.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.0630.55 41 143.22164.92 -13 OPM %15.637.17 --0.18-7.42 - PBDT10.551.40 654 2.12-8.65 LP PBT9.980.76 1213 -0.47-11.10 96 NP9.890.26 3704 -0.70-14.38 95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Zenith Steel Pipes &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe gains after bagging EPC project worth Rs 495 cr

Indian Hume Pipe zooms after JV bags contract worth Rs 1,138 crore from Telangana Govt

Zenith Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Zenith Fibres standalone net profit declines 1.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit rises 117.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Linde India consolidated net profit rises 6.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story