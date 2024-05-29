Sales rise 40.95% to Rs 43.06 crore

Net profit of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries rose 3703.85% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.95% to Rs 43.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 143.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

43.0630.55143.22164.9215.637.17-0.18-7.4210.551.402.12-8.659.980.76-0.47-11.109.890.26-0.70-14.38

