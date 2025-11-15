Aimco Pesticides reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.63% to Rs 45.37 crore

Net Loss of Aimco Pesticides reported to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.63% to Rs 45.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.3755.08-7.520.54-3.88-0.34-4.76-1.41-4.02-1.06

