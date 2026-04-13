Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2903.7, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.69% in last one year as compared to a 2.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.73% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2903.7, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 23839.75. The Sensex is at 76813.27, down 0.95%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has dropped around 1.71% in last one month.