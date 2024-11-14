Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit rises 157.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.68% to Rs 5.89 crore

Net profit of Ajcon Global Services rose 157.14% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 95.68% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.893.0120.8821.261.070.480.970.390.720.28

