Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit rises 157.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.68% to Rs 5.89 croreNet profit of Ajcon Global Services rose 157.14% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 95.68% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.893.01 96 OPM %20.8821.26 -PBDT1.070.48 123 PBT0.970.39 149 NP0.720.28 157
