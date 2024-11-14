NDA Securities consolidated net profit rises 105.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.66% to Rs 2.11 crore

Net profit of NDA Securities rose 105.88% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.66% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.111.6427.0118.900.510.260.470.220.350.17

