NDA Securities consolidated net profit rises 105.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.66% to Rs 2.11 croreNet profit of NDA Securities rose 105.88% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.66% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.111.64 29 OPM %27.0118.90 -PBDT0.510.26 96 PBT0.470.22 114 NP0.350.17 106
Powered by Capital Market - Live News