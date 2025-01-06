Ajit Doval to meet US NSA Jake Sullivan in New Delhi

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is set to meet his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in the capital today, 1st February. The meeting will feature extensive discussions on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and other key bilateral issues.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the media last week, highlighted the depth of the India-US relationship, noting the continuous and detailed discussions between the two nations. He emphasized that despite the current US administration approaching the end of its term, such high-level exchanges and visits underline the strength and commitment of the partnership.

During his visit, Jake Sullivan will also meet External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and is scheduled to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. These engagements are expected to further enhance cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

