Airtel enhances network coverage in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh

As millions of pilgrims and devotees gather in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, Airtel has taken several measures to ensure seamless connectivity for its customers.

Airtel has installed 287 new sites, optimized over 340 existing sites and has laid an additional 74 kilometers of fiber in the city to enhance mobile coverage. Within the Kumbh mela premise, that spans several kilometers, the company has deployed 78 active cell on wheels (COW). These measures will ensure seamless connectivity not only within the mela premise but also cover highways, railway stations, airport, hotels and high footfall areas across the Prayagraj city.

To ensure a quick response for any emergency, Airtel has established 3 war rooms in Jhusi, Arail and Sangam areas. A dedicated disaster management team has been constituted that is equipped with essential resources including extra generators, diesel, and critical equipment, to ensure rapid response in case of any network exigencies.

Additionally, In partnership with the Prayagraj Traffic Police, Airtel has also set up over 780 kiosks at the venue's entry and exit points to effectively manage the large crowds and assist devotees. These kiosks will display essential safety instructions to ensure smooth navigation for the millions attending.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News