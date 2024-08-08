Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 49.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 66.94% to Rs 193.73 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 49.17% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.94% to Rs 193.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales193.73116.05 67 OPM %33.2032.06 -PBDT43.8129.45 49 PBT42.9429.15 47 NP31.4321.07 49

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

