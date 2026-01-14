Ajmera Realty surges after quarterly sales rise 123% to Rs 630 crore in Q3 FY26

Ajmera Realty surged 9.13% to Rs 198.95 after the company reported quarterly sales of Rs 630 crore for Q3 FY26, marking a sharp increase of 123% compared with sales of Rs 270 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

The total sales volume for Q3 FY26 added up to 2,62,975 square feet, up by 59% from the volume of 1,65,116 square feet registered in for Q3 FY25.

Collections during the quarter aggregated to Rs 333 crore, registering a 99% year-on-year growth.

On a nine-month basis, the company delivered a sales volume of 5,55,991 square feet, up 36% YoY, while sales value rose 72% YoY to Rs 1,431 crore.

Collections for 9M FY26 stood at Rs 787 crore, reflecting a 70% YoY increase. The company stated that Ajmera Realty delivered a strong performance in Q3 FY26, primarily driven by the blockbuster launch of Ajmera Solis at Vikhroli. Phase 1 of the project witnessed an encouraging response, with 84% of inventory absorbed post launch. Dhaval Ajmera, Director - Corporate Affairs, said, We have achieved strong performance in this quarter, achieving 2x growth in both sales and collections for Q3. This performance has strengthened our overall trajectory, resulting in approximately 70% growth across both metrics for the nine-month period. The launch of Ajmera Solis at Vikhroli was a key driver, with its well-configured 1, 2, and 3 BHK homes and prime connectivity instantly resonated strongly with buyers seeking value, reinforced by the reliability of the Ajmera brand. This success validates our asset-light strategy and our capability to expand into new micro-markets. Having already secured Rs 1,431 crore in sales, we have exceeded our required run-rate and remain confident of outperforming our yearly guidance of Rs 1,600 crore. Looking ahead, this robust sales velocity and high cash flow visibility, we are set to aggressively fast-track upcoming launches and capitalize on strategic business development opportunities, while ensuring faster project execution and continued deleveraging of our balance sheet.