Hitachi Energy India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16864, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Hitachi Energy India Ltd has eased around 13.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34416.7, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.5 lakh shares in last one month.