Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 347.25, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.16% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 16.29% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 347.25, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Saregama India Ltd has lost around 7.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1413.85, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.45 lakh shares in last one month.