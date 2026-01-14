Britannia Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5909, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.16% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 5.8% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5909, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Britannia Industries Ltd has lost around 2.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52577.15, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.49 lakh shares in last one month.