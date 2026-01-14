Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd down for fifth straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1232.2, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.16% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 40.75% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1232.2, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has lost around 4.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11355.2, up 2.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.17 lakh shares in last one month.