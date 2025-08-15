Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 82.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 177.92 crore

Net profit of Akara Capital Advisors Pvt declined 82.60% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 177.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 181.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.177.92181.2129.5952.0814.5362.3313.3761.567.9445.64

