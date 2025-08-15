Inox Renewable Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 296.42% to Rs 101.92 crore

Net Loss of Inox Renewable Solutions reported to Rs 10.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 34.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 296.42% to Rs 101.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.101.9225.7128.4032.9812.95-18.00-10.65-34.86-10.65-34.86

