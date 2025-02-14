Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambitious Plastomac Company standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Ambitious Plastomac Company standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 38.53% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Ambitious Plastomac Company declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 38.53% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.671.09 -39 OPM %4.487.34 -PBDT0.030.11 -73 PBT0.030.11 -73 NP0.030.11 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bloom Industries standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 45.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Ganon Products standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 4.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Pearl Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.22 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story