Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit declines 73.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars declined 73.25% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 40.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.09% to Rs 2.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 138.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

