Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit declines 73.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit declines 73.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.97% to Rs 40.72 crore

Net profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars declined 73.25% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 40.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.09% to Rs 2.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 138.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales40.7240.33 1 138.56117.13 18 OPM %4.327.02 -5.694.99 - PBDT1.483.05 -51 7.045.39 31 PBT0.542.12 -75 3.531.86 90 NP0.421.57 -73 2.671.39 92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 62.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 28.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 94.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Frontier Capital standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story