Page Industries standalone net profit rises 21.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Page Industries rose 21.53% to Rs 200.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 1316.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1277.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1316.561277.5222.3819.05296.84244.56270.22222.46200.80165.22

