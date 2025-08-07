Sar Auto Products standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.26% to Rs 2.27 crore

Net profit of Sar Auto Products declined 60.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 40.26% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.273.8016.7415.260.610.760.120.300.120.30

