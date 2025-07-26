AksharChem (India) standalone net profit declines 38.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 96.96 crore

Net profit of AksharChem (India) declined 38.26% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 96.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.96.9685.916.617.265.025.051.031.590.711.15

