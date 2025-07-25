Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda announces change in Govt. Nominee Director

Bank of Baroda announces change in Govt. Nominee Director

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
With effect from 24 July 2025

Bank of Baroda announced the nomination of Ashish Madhaorao More as GOI Nominee Director on the Board of Bank of Baroda vice M P Tangirala (Existing GOI Nominee Director on the Board of Bank of Baroda) with effect from 24 July 2025.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

