Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 56.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Duncan Engineering rose 56.96% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 18.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.0115.799.006.082.321.541.631.081.240.79

