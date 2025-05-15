Foseco India standalone net profit rises 36.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.18% to Rs 148.51 croreNet profit of Foseco India rose 36.72% to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 148.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales148.51122.55 21 OPM %18.3916.21 -PBDT31.4923.43 34 PBT29.1521.26 37 NP21.6715.85 37
