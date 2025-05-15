Foseco India standalone net profit rises 36.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.18% to Rs 148.51 crore

Net profit of Foseco India rose 36.72% to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 148.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.148.51122.5518.3916.2131.4923.4329.1521.2621.6715.85

