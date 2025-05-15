Woodsvilla reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.62% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net loss of Woodsvilla reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.62% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.110.210.710.69-36.369.529.8613.04-0.030.030.200.11-0.050.010.100.01-0.100.030.050.03

