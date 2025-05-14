Tata Elxsi partners with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India

For Vehicle Engineering and Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) development

Tata Elxsi announced that it has been selected by Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India for Vehicle Software Engineering and Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) development.

Mercedes-Benz has been setting benchmarks in automotive excellence for nearly 140 years and continues to advance the industry by pioneering developments in software-defined vehicles. The company's integrated software architecture is designed to enhance vehicle capabilities, create intuitive interfaces, and optimize performance, elevating the user experience and evolving with changing driver needs.

Tata Elxsi is working with leading OEMs across the world to develop SDV platforms, accelerating the speed of innovation and software scalability across vehicle models and platforms, at lowered costs and shared accountability. It brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connected vehicle technologies, AI and software-defined vehicles (SDV), supported by state-of-the-art labs and Mobility Innovation Centres and a portfolio of solutions including the AVENIR SDV suite and AUTONOMAI ADAS suite.

