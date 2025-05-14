Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Edelweiss Financial Services approves change in directorate

Board of Edelweiss Financial Services approves change in directorate

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 14 May 2025

The Board of Edelweiss Financial Services at its meeting held on 14 May 2025 has approved the transition of Venkatchalam Ramaswamy (DIN: 00008509), to the role of Vice Chairman & Non-executive Director, with effect from 14 May 2025.

Ramaswamy had requested to step down as an Executive Director of the Company in view of enhanced professional commitments at EAAA India Alternatives Limited (EAAA), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, since he has taken up an executive role as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of EAAA. Accordingly, Ramaswamy has been appointed as Non Executive Director (Additional) of the Company.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

