Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 54.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 169.35 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments declined 54.21% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 169.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 172.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

