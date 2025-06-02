Alembic Pharma slips as USFDA issues four observations for Panelav API facility

Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 1.28% to Rs 1,004.20 after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued Form 483 with four observations to the company's Panelav API-I & II facility.

According to a regulatory filing, the USFDA conducted an unannounced and routine current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection at the companys API-I and API-II facilities located at Panelav from 26 May 2025 to 31 May 2025.

The USFDA issued a form 483 with four observations and none of the observations are related to data integrity and management believes that they are addressable.

The company will provide comprehensive response to USFDA for the observations within the stipulated period.