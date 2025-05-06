Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.66% to Rs 1769.64 crore

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 11.96% to Rs 156.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.66% to Rs 1769.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1516.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.26% to Rs 583.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 615.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 6672.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6228.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1769.641516.98 17 6672.086228.63 7 OPM %15.3317.12 -15.1114.97 - PBDT260.94252.33 3 972.88904.50 8 PBT191.95182.85 5 694.30631.83 10 NP156.89178.21 -12 583.42615.82 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 19.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 5.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 58.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Century Enka consolidated net profit declines 66.65% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story