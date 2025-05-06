Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.66% to Rs 1769.64 crore

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 11.96% to Rs 156.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.66% to Rs 1769.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1516.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.26% to Rs 583.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 615.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 6672.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6228.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

