JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 19.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 19.00% to Rs 66.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 1645.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1485.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.91% to Rs 201.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 5472.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5009.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

