JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 19.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 1645.70 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 19.00% to Rs 66.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 1645.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1485.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.91% to Rs 201.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 5472.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5009.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1645.701485.95 11 5472.335009.35 9 OPM %11.2411.59 -11.7211.66 - PBDT134.64129.29 4 447.92417.57 7 PBT90.4981.62 11 273.19246.10 11 NP66.3455.75 19 201.91178.83 13

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

