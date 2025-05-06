Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 58.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.13% to Rs 1221.85 crore

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 58.49% to Rs 42.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.13% to Rs 1221.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1208.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.27% to Rs 294.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 422.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 4635.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4474.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1221.851208.174635.074474.0311.3214.2613.5115.77151.83184.45649.66734.51108.39142.32484.26586.9642.52102.44294.35422.11

