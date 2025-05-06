Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 421.06 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 12.97% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 421.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 365.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.78% to Rs 142.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 1771.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1550.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

421.06365.421771.581550.4214.4518.2912.7017.9064.8569.62244.63281.9149.4355.92185.57230.1237.5943.19142.80175.81

